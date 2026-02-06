Zelenskyy to hold a meeting on sensitive aspects of negotiations in Abu Dhabi that cannot be discussed over the phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting tomorrow with the Ukrainian negotiating team on sensitive issues that cannot be discussed over the phone, UNN reports.

I have scheduled a meeting with our delegation for tomorrow: the guys are returning to Ukraine late tonight, and tomorrow there will be reports on those sensitive aspects of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi that cannot be discussed over the phone. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, preparations for the next, trilateral meetings are underway.

In addition, tomorrow, according to Zelenskyy, there will be talks with European partners.

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Later, President Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings on ending the war, which are likely to take place in the US.