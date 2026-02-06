$43.140.03
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Zelenskyy to hold a meeting on sensitive aspects of negotiations in Abu Dhabi that cannot be discussed over the phone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with the Ukrainian negotiating team on sensitive issues. The delegation is returning from Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks took place.

Zelenskyy to hold a meeting on sensitive aspects of negotiations in Abu Dhabi that cannot be discussed over the phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting tomorrow with the Ukrainian negotiating team on sensitive issues that cannot be discussed over the phone, UNN reports.

I have scheduled a meeting with our delegation for tomorrow: the guys are returning to Ukraine late tonight, and tomorrow there will be reports on those sensitive aspects of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi that cannot be discussed over the phone.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, preparations for the next, trilateral meetings are underway.

In addition, tomorrow, according to Zelenskyy, there will be talks with European partners.

New round of talks "on Ukraine" to take place soon, but not in the US - Kremlin06.02.26, 19:30 • 1520 views

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Later, President Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings on ending the war, which are likely to take place in the US.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine