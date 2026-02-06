New round of talks "on Ukraine" to take place soon, but not in the US - Kremlin

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of talks "on Ukraine" would take place soon, but they are not planned to be held in the United States, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

He added that a new round of talks would take place soon.

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.