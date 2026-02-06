New round of talks "on Ukraine" to take place soon, but not in the US - Kremlin
Kyiv • UNN
Peskov stated that negotiations on Ukraine are not planned to be held in the US. However, according to him, a new round will take place soon.
Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of talks "on Ukraine" would take place soon, but they are not planned to be held in the United States, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Talks on Ukraine are not planned to be held in the United States. This was not discussed
He added that a new round of talks would take place soon.
Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.