New round of talks "on Ukraine" to take place soon, but not in the US - Kremlin

04:55 PM • 3352 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
04:00 PM • 7264 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 9562 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 9376 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
02:41 PM • 12406 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 10463 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
February 6, 11:00 AM • 22038 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16949 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19672 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 63383 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Popular news
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 12331 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM • 17171 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideoFebruary 6, 10:22 AM • 11208 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 19502 views
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders02:17 PM • 5146 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
State Border of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
New round of talks "on Ukraine" to take place soon, but not in the US - Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1514 views

Peskov stated that negotiations on Ukraine are not planned to be held in the US. However, according to him, a new round will take place soon.

New round of talks "on Ukraine" to take place soon, but not in the US - Kremlin

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of talks "on Ukraine" would take place soon, but they are not planned to be held in the United States, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Talks on Ukraine are not planned to be held in the United States. This was not discussed 

- Peskov said.

He added that a new round of talks would take place soon.

The next round of negotiations may take place in the US - Zelenskyy05.02.26, 21:15 • 4626 views

Recall 

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine