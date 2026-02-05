The next round of negotiations may take place in the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next meetings regarding the end of the war are planned in the near future, likely to take place in the USA. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There was a report today from our negotiating team after two days of meetings and talks in the Emirates – with the American side and with the Russian side. I expect the team in Kyiv for a full report; many aspects cannot be discussed over the phone. From what can already be said, the next meetings are planned in the near future. Probably in America. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine is ready for all working formats that can truly bring peace closer and make it reliable, lasting, and one that deprives Russia of the appetite to continue fighting.

It is important that this war ends in such a way that Russia receives no reward for aggression. This is one of the key principles that restore and guarantee true security. - added Zelenskyy.

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.