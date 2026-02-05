$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 17787 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 29286 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 61592 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 28081 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 27235 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21913 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14836 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14486 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
The next round of negotiations may take place in the US - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

President Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings regarding the end of the war, which are likely to take place in the US. Ukraine is ready for all formats that will bring peace closer.

The next round of negotiations may take place in the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next meetings regarding the end of the war are planned in the near future, likely to take place in the USA. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There was a report today from our negotiating team after two days of meetings and talks in the Emirates – with the American side and with the Russian side. I expect the team in Kyiv for a full report; many aspects cannot be discussed over the phone. From what can already be said, the next meetings are planned in the near future. Probably in America.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine is ready for all working formats that can truly bring peace closer and make it reliable, lasting, and one that deprives Russia of the appetite to continue fighting.

It is important that this war ends in such a way that Russia receives no reward for aggression. This is one of the key principles that restore and guarantee true security.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv