Zelenskyy to Erdogan: We don't see Russian representatives at the peace summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who proposed to host a peace summit that would also include Russia, noting that Ukraine does not see how it is possible to invite people who block, destroy and kill everything. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Erdogan, UNN reports.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he discussed with Erdogan the formula for peace and informed him about the preparation of the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders, which is being organized in Switzerland.

"Obviously, Turkey's special role deserves to be demonstrated by your country's leadership at the peace summit and in the joint work of the world majority to fully implement the peace formula," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy reacted to the format proposed by Erdogan, who said that Turkey was ready to host a peace summit with Russia.

"As for the format itself, we don't see any Russian representatives at this summit. We don't see how you can invite people who block, destroy and kill everything. We want to get a result. The result is a just peace, and it is just for Ukraine. Therefore, first, civilized countries will develop a detailed plan and have a result. And only then will they involve representatives of Russia, those who are ready for a just peace," Zelensky added.

Turkish President Erdogan saidthat Turkey is ready to host a peace summit, which will include Russia, to negotiate an end to the war with Ukraine.