Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Zelenskyy: This year should be productive in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelenskyy: This year should be productive in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21448 views

The President held a meeting on the negotiation process with the EU and expects a productive year for accession. Ukraine plans to open all negotiating clusters with the EU by 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of the Ukrainian side with the European Union - on the negotiation process. This year should be productive in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelensky said this in a video address, UNN reports.

There are many meetings today. The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff - all the packages that are available, as well as our needs. We are preparing for Ramstein in a substantive way. The report of the Foreign Intelligence Service raises a lot of questions and our prospects,

- Zelensky said.

He also said that today they discussed some details of work with the European Union, including the negotiation process.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, government officials, and the Office's team were there. This year should be as productive in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU as Ukraine needs, and thus the security of our entire Europe. This year, the EU presidency will be held first by Poland, and in the second half of the year by Denmark. They are very responsible partners. On the Ukrainian side, we will provide everything necessary to make the right steps,

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine has an ambitious goal of opening all negotiating clusters with the EU in 2025.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
foreign-intelligence-service-of-ukraineForeign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

