Zelenskyy: This year should be productive in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of the Ukrainian side with the European Union - on the negotiation process. This year should be productive in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelensky said this in a video address, UNN reports.

There are many meetings today. The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff - all the packages that are available, as well as our needs. We are preparing for Ramstein in a substantive way. The report of the Foreign Intelligence Service raises a lot of questions and our prospects, - Zelensky said.

He also said that today they discussed some details of work with the European Union, including the negotiation process.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, government officials, and the Office's team were there. This year should be as productive in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU as Ukraine needs, and thus the security of our entire Europe. This year, the EU presidency will be held first by Poland, and in the second half of the year by Denmark. They are very responsible partners. On the Ukrainian side, we will provide everything necessary to make the right steps, - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine has an ambitious goal of opening all negotiating clusters with the EU in 2025.