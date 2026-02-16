Zelenskyy: the fact that we are ready for compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories

$43.100.11
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 12610 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 22070 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 28792 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 56343 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 46632 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 37475 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34652 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 74076 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52997 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructure
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicide
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - AP
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 56356 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 110653 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 169528 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Viktor Orbán
Serhiy Marchenko
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy: the fact that we are ready for compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for compromise, but not at the cost of its territories. He emphasized the importance of security guarantees, which must precede any territorial concessions.

Zelenskyy: the fact that we are ready for compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories

"The fact that we are ready for a compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories, and the compromise we are ready for is not one that will allow Russia to quickly recover and come back to occupy us," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"When you want a compromise from people who are under attack, who are not aggressors themselves, what do you give them? They don't trust anyone. They don't trust anyone because we had the Budapest Memorandum. These were security guarantees. We gave up our nuclear and other weapons. Many planes - dozens. We gave them up and received security guarantees of sovereignty and independence," Zelenskyy stated on social media.

As a result, the President noted, "we don't have these weapons, and we don't have security guarantees." "No one protected our independence. That's true. And that's why it's clear why people don't trust. They don't live in a world of fantasies. They are realists, and they have lost a lot: their relatives, their homes, their way of life," the Head of State continued.

"That's why people need to see what the security guarantees will be. What will happen if Russia comes? Many of them don't ask: 'What will happen if they come?' They ask: 'What will happen when they come again?' Because they are sure that the Russians will come again. And they just say: 'No, we won't run away. We just want to hear what this means. What is the price? What do security guarantees from a world leader - the United States of America - mean?'" Zelenskyy noted.

And our American friends – they are preparing security guarantees. But they said: first this exchange of territories or something, and then – security guarantees. I believe that security guarantees should come first. Second. The fact that we are ready for a compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories. What compromise are we ready for? Not one that will allow Russia to quickly recover and come back to occupy us. This is important. This is how we see the priorities.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

However, according to him, "in any case, security guarantees will only come into effect after a vote in Congress."

"So what is there to fear? I don't understand. We can sign a document with leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine. This is a strong signal to people: America will help and support, Europeans will be with you if Russia comes again. And then you can talk to Ukrainians about what they are ready for," Zelenskyy stated.

"Ukraine is grateful to everyone who hears us, supports us, and does everything possible in assistance and diplomacy to end this war with dignity," the President noted.

There is a proposal from the US for 15-year security guarantees, but Ukraine wants 30 or 50 years - Zelenskyy

Julia Shramko

