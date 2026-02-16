Zelenskyy: the fact that we are ready for compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories

"The fact that we are ready for a compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories, and the compromise we are ready for is not one that will allow Russia to quickly recover and come back to occupy us," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

"When you want a compromise from people who are under attack, who are not aggressors themselves, what do you give them? They don't trust anyone. They don't trust anyone because we had the Budapest Memorandum. These were security guarantees. We gave up our nuclear and other weapons. Many planes - dozens. We gave them up and received security guarantees of sovereignty and independence," Zelenskyy stated on social media.

As a result, the President noted, "we don't have these weapons, and we don't have security guarantees." "No one protected our independence. That's true. And that's why it's clear why people don't trust. They don't live in a world of fantasies. They are realists, and they have lost a lot: their relatives, their homes, their way of life," the Head of State continued.

"That's why people need to see what the security guarantees will be. What will happen if Russia comes? Many of them don't ask: 'What will happen if they come?' They ask: 'What will happen when they come again?' Because they are sure that the Russians will come again. And they just say: 'No, we won't run away. We just want to hear what this means. What is the price? What do security guarantees from a world leader - the United States of America - mean?'" Zelenskyy noted.

And our American friends – they are preparing security guarantees. But they said: first this exchange of territories or something, and then – security guarantees. I believe that security guarantees should come first. Second. The fact that we are ready for a compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories. What compromise are we ready for? Not one that will allow Russia to quickly recover and come back to occupy us. This is important. This is how we see the priorities. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

However, according to him, "in any case, security guarantees will only come into effect after a vote in Congress."

"So what is there to fear? I don't understand. We can sign a document with leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine. This is a strong signal to people: America will help and support, Europeans will be with you if Russia comes again. And then you can talk to Ukrainians about what they are ready for," Zelenskyy stated.

"Ukraine is grateful to everyone who hears us, supports us, and does everything possible in assistance and diplomacy to end this war with dignity," the President noted.

