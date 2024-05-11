Zelenskyy thanks the US for military assistance to protect against Russian attacks

I am grateful to President Joseph Biden, the Congress and the American people for today's new military assistance package. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in X, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to President of the United States Joseph Biden, as well as to the Congress and the American people for the new military aid package.

This timely and vital U.S. support will save civilian lives and strengthen Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. It will also enable us to better protect our cities and communities from russia's continued aerial terror against our critical infrastructure and energy - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said .

In addition, the Head of State emphasized that America was a leader in supporting Ukraine.

By disrupting russia's offensive plans, we bring a just peace to Ukraine and long-term stability to the entire Euro-Atlantic community

