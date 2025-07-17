Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada a proposal for Sybiha as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shmyhal as Minister of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacies of Andriy Sybiha for the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Denys Shmyhal for the post of Minister of Defense.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to appoint Andriy Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.
To be supplemented...