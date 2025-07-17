Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada a proposal for Sybiha as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shmyhal as Minister of Defense

Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service 05:55 AM • 30624 views

11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack 04:00 AM • 79441 views

To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated July 16, 01:16 PM • 183066 views

Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas July 16, 11:57 AM • 140649 views