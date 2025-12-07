Zelenskyy spoke with Meloni: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, the conversation was "very substantive."

Thank you for such attention to diplomatic work and support for our energy infrastructure with equipment that Italy will send in the coming days - Zelenskyy noted.

The President added that together with Meloni, they discussed the results of communication with the American side and the existing prospects and difficulties.

"We still need to work together to make Russia truly end the war. Italy clearly supports the need for real security and preventing any outbreaks of war. We are preparing joint work in Europe to make diplomacy work," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

In early December, the Italian government approved the 12th package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes military materials, equipment, and gear.

