Zelenskyy spoke with Macron and announced a call to Erdogan
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine spoke with Macron about monitoring the silence and further diplomatic steps. A conversation with Erdogan about peace initiatives is also planned.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed technical aspects of silence control, possible next steps in diplomacy and in the protection of Ukrainians. The President also has a conversation planned with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reports UNN.
Today I also spoke with French President Macron – Emmanuel, as always, knows all the details clearly, offers good ideas. We analyzed the state of diplomacy today, the opportunities that exist. We talked about the technical aspects of silence control, about possible next steps in diplomacy and in the protection of our people, our Europe
Zelenskyy also announced a conversation with Turkish President Erdoğan.
I want to inform about our position regarding silence and readiness for quick and honest diplomacy for the sake of ending the war
We remind
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that now there is a good opportunity to end this war, end it quickly and ensure peace, and also emphasized that Ukraine is close to the first step in ending any war - silence.