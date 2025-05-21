Zelenskyy: since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the Russian army has suffered serious losses - more than 63,000 killed and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a difficult situation in Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk direction, Russian troops have lost more than 63,000.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov and military commanders regarding the front. The hottest situation is in the Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsk direction. Fighting continues in the Kursk direction, where Russian troops have lost more than 63,000 killed and wounded since the beginning of the Ukrainian forces' operation. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.
Details
There was just a lengthy report from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Umerov, and military commanders regarding the front, regarding our defense relations with partners. Russian assault operations continue, and our forces continue all necessary combat activity. The hottest situation is in the Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsk direction. We continue active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions - this is the protection of Sumy region, this is the protection of Kharkiv region, our active and effective protection. Since the beginning of the Kursk operation in August, the Russian army has suffered serious losses - more than 63,000 killed and wounded only there, in the Kursk region
He also noted that the Ukrainian military managed to significantly replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.
The more hostilities are carried out on the territory of the enemy, the more it secures our communities
Recall
Statements by representatives of the aggressor state regarding the alleged completion of hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation do not correspond to the real situation.