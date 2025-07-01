$41.780.14
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Zelenskyy signed documents necessary for the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed documents for the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine. Now the Verkhovna Rada must process and introduce the necessary legislative changes.

Zelenskyy signed documents necessary for the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the documents required for the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine. Now, the Verkhovna Rada must process and submit the necessary legislative changes for consideration by the parliament. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I have just signed the documents for the ratification of the Agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine. The agreement was recently signed between our state and the Council of Europe and must now be promptly ratified to begin the process of the tribunal's actual creation. I also instructed to process as quickly as possible and submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the necessary legislative changes, so that everything on our part is fully secured for the complete implementation of the agreement on the creation of the tribunal. I ask people's deputies to consider this issue without delay.

- wrote Zelenskyy.

He noted that he expects the MFA and OP teams to swiftly present a corresponding work schedule with partners for the implementation of the agreement on the creation of the tribunal and the actual launch of the institution.

Already this year, Russia must feel that their responsibility for the crime of aggression is inevitable and that an international legal process has truly begun to hold Russia accountable. Aggression is a crime, and truly unavoidable punishment of Russia for this crime is a global interest of everyone in the world who wants a peaceful life for their people.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall,

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine is just the beginning, and now strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal faces justice, including the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
