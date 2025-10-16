Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as Ukraine's first military ombudsman. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree, which was published on the official website of the head of state.

Details

Appoint Kobylyanska Olha Olehivna as Military Ombudsman - the decree states.

At the same time, by another decree, Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Olha Reshetylova from the post of the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families.

Thus, Olha Reshetylova became Ukraine's first military ombudsman. She identified the launch of the Office of the Military Ombudsman as her main priority.

This is about the real protection of the rights of our soldiers. It is important that this is felt at all levels in the Defense Forces of Ukraine: we do what strengthens the army, and we also do what strengthens the soldiers in our army. - Zelenskyy noted.

Earlier, on September 19, the President announced that he had signed the relevant law No. 13266, as well as a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman. In addition, Zelenskyy approved the regulations on the work of this institution.

The Office of the Military Ombudsman will be a permanent auxiliary body under the President of Ukraine, which will ensure civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces - active military personnel, fighters of volunteer territorial community formations, reservists in exercises, participants of the resistance movement in the occupation, and law enforcement officers participating in hostilities.

The military ombudsman will resolve problematic issues regarding service and consider complaints, can appoint inspections and develop solutions.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and decided to appoint Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska), who was previously the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families, as the first military ombudsman.