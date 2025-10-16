Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
07:59 AM • 5094 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13174 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
07:17 AM • 11010 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 21803 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 21393 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 20404 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 32741 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53419 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52297 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42675 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.3m/s
69%
755mm
Popular news
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rulesOctober 15, 10:57 PM • 19469 views
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committeeOctober 16, 01:02 AM • 20537 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centersOctober 16, 02:44 AM • 22440 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine03:03 AM • 21256 views
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK06:15 AM • 21323 views
Publications
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13190 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence07:09 AM • 11753 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 46841 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 61239 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 54535 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
China
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 21545 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 70940 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 49429 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 51899 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 57484 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson, relieving her from the position of Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families. She identified the launch of the Military Ombudsperson's Office as a priority, which will ensure civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces.

Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as Ukraine's first military ombudsman. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree, which was published on the official website of the head of state.

Details

Appoint Kobylyanska Olha Olehivna as Military Ombudsman

- the decree states.

At the same time, by another decree, Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Olha Reshetylova from the post of the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families.

Thus, Olha Reshetylova became Ukraine's first military ombudsman. She identified the launch of the Office of the Military Ombudsman as her main priority.

This is about the real protection of the rights of our soldiers. It is important that this is felt at all levels in the Defense Forces of Ukraine: we do what strengthens the army, and we also do what strengthens the soldiers in our army.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Earlier, on September 19, the President announced that he had signed the relevant law No. 13266, as well as a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman. In addition, Zelenskyy approved the regulations on the work of this institution.

The Office of the Military Ombudsman will be a permanent auxiliary body under the President of Ukraine, which will ensure civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces - active military personnel, fighters of volunteer territorial community formations, reservists in exercises, participants of the resistance movement in the occupation, and law enforcement officers participating in hostilities.

The military ombudsman will resolve problematic issues regarding service and consider complaints, can appoint inspections and develop solutions.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and decided to appoint Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska), who was previously the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families, as the first military ombudsman.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine