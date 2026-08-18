"Ukraine's time has come": Zelenskyy showed footage from reburial ceremony of Konovalets, the first head of the OUN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a video from the ceremony of the reburial of Colonel Yevhen Konovalets, the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, where he was also present and delivered an address, UNN reports.

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"We are bringing home an outstanding son of the Ukrainian people. He was a model soldier and an important Ukrainian statesman, Colonel Yevhen Konovalets. Throughout his conscious life, he fought for Ukraine to be restored and gain real independent strength. Unfortunately, Ukraine was unable to establish itself at that time. There was a lack of unity, a lack of wisdom among the political leaders of that time, and a lack of ability to build genuine ties with the world," the President said on social media.

But Ukraine’s time has come. Independence was restored, and we defended Ukraine’s right to be itself. No one will ever remove the blue-and-yellow flags from Kyiv, and only Ukraine will choose its national path. Now, remembering the Ukrainian liberation struggle, we all know absolutely clearly what mistakes must not be allowed. We know what Ukraine needs and what to focus our attention and efforts on. We know what the national priorities of our state should be. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy emphasized

The first head of the OUN, Yevhen Konovalets, was reburied at a memorial cemetery