"Ukraine's time has come": Zelenskyy showed footage from reburial ceremony of Konovalets, the first head of the OUN

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38872 views
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 46076 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
August 18, 03:54 PM • 38740 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1
Exclusive
August 18, 03:05 PM • 26704 views
Russia has damaged more than 900 sports facilities since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40347 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
August 18, 01:15 PM • 19787 views
Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44349 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 09:59 AM • 41847 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
August 18, 08:44 AM • 23088 views
Rada expects President to submit nominations for defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
August 18, 09:52 AM • 21335 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
France to expel two Iranian diplomats after incident involving French nationals in TehranAugust 18, 08:05 PM • 3720 views
The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko AkaneAugust 18, 08:37 PM • 5918 views
The new ambassadors of Bulgaria, Estonia, India, and Germany have officially begun their work in UkraineAugust 18, 08:45 PM • 2626 views
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has diedAugust 18, 09:40 PM • 4386 views
Russian disinformation intensifies ahead of elections in Germany amid the rise of the AfDAugust 18, 10:16 PM • 3274 views
Publications
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38872 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 46076 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1August 18, 03:54 PM • 38740 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40347 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44349 views
Actual people
Rafael Grossi
Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Vitaliy Bezgin
Andrii Butenko
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Baghdad
France
Vietnam
Belgium
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 65157 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 70556 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 77735 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 75224 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 103882 views
Actual
Falcon 9
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro

"Ukraine's time has come": Zelenskyy showed footage from reburial ceremony of Konovalets, the first head of the OUN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3528 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video of the reburial ceremony of Yevhen Konovalets, the first head of the OUN. He addressed those present at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

"Ukraine's time has come": Zelenskyy showed footage from reburial ceremony of Konovalets, the first head of the OUN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a video from the ceremony of the reburial of Colonel Yevhen Konovalets, the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, where he was also present and delivered an address, UNN reports.

Details

"We are bringing home an outstanding son of the Ukrainian people. He was a model soldier and an important Ukrainian statesman, Colonel Yevhen Konovalets. Throughout his conscious life, he fought for Ukraine to be restored and gain real independent strength. Unfortunately, Ukraine was unable to establish itself at that time. There was a lack of unity, a lack of wisdom among the political leaders of that time, and a lack of ability to build genuine ties with the world," the President said on social media.

But Ukraine’s time has come. Independence was restored, and we defended Ukraine’s right to be itself. No one will ever remove the blue-and-yellow flags from Kyiv, and only Ukraine will choose its national path. Now, remembering the Ukrainian liberation struggle, we all know absolutely clearly what mistakes must not be allowed. We know what Ukraine needs and what to focus our attention and efforts on. We know what the national priorities of our state should be. Glory to Ukraine!

The first head of the OUN, Yevhen Konovalets, was reburied at a memorial cemetery18.08.26, 10:57 • 2894 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv