The first head of the OUN, Yevhen Konovalets, was reburied at a memorial cemetery

A reburial ceremony for Colonel Yevhen Konovalets, the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, was held at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, Member of Parliament Volodymyr Viatrovych said on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"For me, it was a great honor to take part not only in the burial of Colonel Konovalets, but also in the entire process of bringing him back to Ukrainian soil. I thank everyone involved," Viatrovych wrote, publishing photos.

Photos and videos from the ceremony, attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appeared online and in the media.

Konovalets's ashes will be temporarily reburied at the military memorial cemetery and later in the pantheon

Update

It was reported on August 13 that the remains of Colonel Yevhen Konovalets, the first head of the OUN, had been returned to Ukraine.

The remains of Yevhen Konovalets were brought to a UGCC cathedral in Kyiv