Konovalets's ashes will be temporarily reburied at the military memorial cemetery and later in the pantheon

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1220 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4364 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 6028 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16165 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20438 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18586 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23180 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14717 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34434 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36026 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28227 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 7040 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12754 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11795 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11275 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60617 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60203 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111167 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94416 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86183 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5564 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28252 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29084 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58771 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95678 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Konovalets's ashes will be temporarily reburied at the military memorial cemetery and later in the pantheon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8798 views

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov reported that the ashes of Colonel Yevhen Konovalets are returning to Ukraine after 88 years. They will be temporarily reburied at the National Military Memorial Cemetery and later in the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

Konovalets's ashes will be temporarily reburied at the military memorial cemetery and later in the pantheon

Yevhen Konovalets will be temporarily reburied on the grounds of the National Military Memorial Cemetery and later in the Ukrainian National Pantheon. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports. 

After 88 years abroad, Colonel Yevhen Konovalets is returning home. For decades, attempts were made to erase, distort, or consign his name to oblivion. The enemies of a free Ukraine feared the colonel during his lifetime—and they still fear him. Perhaps that is precisely why the return of his ashes to his native land was long considered "not timely" 

- Budanov reported.

"Welcome back, Colonel!" — people in Kyiv bid farewell to Yevhen Konovalets14.08.26, 22:13 • 68646 views

The head of the OP emphasized that more than a century ago, Colonel Konovalets and his generation assumed responsibility for securing an independent Ukrainian State. Times and circumstances have changed, but the essence of the struggle has remained unchanged: defending our freedom, sovereignty, and right to be masters of our own land. Today, a new generation of Ukrainian defenders is continuing this cause, holding the line in the battle against the same enemy.

Yevhen Konovalets will be temporarily reburied on the grounds of the National Military Memorial Cemetery and later in the Ukrainian National Pantheon. He dreamed of seeing the blue-and-yellow flag over a free Kyiv and devoted his entire life to this goal. The best tribute to his memory will be a strong, sovereign Ukraine, which we are fighting to win in the current struggle 

- Budanov concluded.

The ashes of the first head of the OUN, Yevhen Konovalets, have been returned to Ukraine13.08.26, 15:55 • 3474 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
Kyiv