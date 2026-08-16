Konovalets's ashes will be temporarily reburied at the military memorial cemetery and later in the pantheon

Yevhen Konovalets will be temporarily reburied on the grounds of the National Military Memorial Cemetery and later in the Ukrainian National Pantheon. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.

After 88 years abroad, Colonel Yevhen Konovalets is returning home. For decades, attempts were made to erase, distort, or consign his name to oblivion. The enemies of a free Ukraine feared the colonel during his lifetime—and they still fear him. Perhaps that is precisely why the return of his ashes to his native land was long considered "not timely" - Budanov reported.

"Welcome back, Colonel!" — people in Kyiv bid farewell to Yevhen Konovalets

The head of the OP emphasized that more than a century ago, Colonel Konovalets and his generation assumed responsibility for securing an independent Ukrainian State. Times and circumstances have changed, but the essence of the struggle has remained unchanged: defending our freedom, sovereignty, and right to be masters of our own land. Today, a new generation of Ukrainian defenders is continuing this cause, holding the line in the battle against the same enemy.

Yevhen Konovalets will be temporarily reburied on the grounds of the National Military Memorial Cemetery and later in the Ukrainian National Pantheon. He dreamed of seeing the blue-and-yellow flag over a free Kyiv and devoted his entire life to this goal. The best tribute to his memory will be a strong, sovereign Ukraine, which we are fighting to win in the current struggle - Budanov concluded.

The ashes of the first head of the OUN, Yevhen Konovalets, have been returned to Ukraine