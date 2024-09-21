Zelenskyy says there is readiness to see Russia at the second Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared the readiness to see Russia at the second Peace Summit. Three points of the future victory plan have already been prepared, and Ukraine will talk to any representatives of Russia about ending the war, UNN reports.

Details

"We said that we are ready to see Russia at the second summit, because all our allies, including our closest ones, who are on our side and always against Russian aggression, all said that Russia should be at the second summit. Because Russia is at war against Ukraine. There can be no end to the war without one of the parties. That's why we are actively working on our plan, and three points have already been prepared - online meetings have taken place. There will be more offline and online meetings. And, as we said in early November, the entire plan will be ready. This will be the start and the foundation for talking to Russia in any format. In any format, with any of its representatives, because there will be a plan and something to show. If they don't like it, their reaction to the specifics will be clear, not just in general - we don't want anything and will continue the war. Although I think that's exactly what they want today, to just continue," Zelensky said.

We are talking about online meetings on the points of the Peace Formula, which were held with the participation of representatives of the countries that supported the formula.

Recall

Ukraine's President called on to increase support for a peace summit to end the war. Zelenskyy emphasized that peace should be reliable, not a freezing of the conflict.