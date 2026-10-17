Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is receiving additional ammunition for F-16s

Ukrainian aviation shoots down 55–60% of Russian "Shaheds." In addition, Ukraine is receiving additional 20 mm ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and is also preparing other means of countering such drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

First, regarding the interception of jet-powered Shaheds. We use our aviation. Very successfully. And today, the supply of 20 mm ammunition for the F-16s is being increased. I had agreements, as did our Ministry of Defense. We are now receiving the relevant quantity, and it is very, very good. That is, we have it now. We have also received additional contracts, and I have now received additional confirmation from our partners, meaning the ammunition should arrive for the F-16s. And today, aviation is responsible for 55–60% of all the jet-powered Shaheds shot down. That is the first point. It was a successful decision; it works. Thanks to our guys and, of course, to our partners - the President of Ukraine said.

He also added that Ukraine is working on missiles, some of which are expected to be supplied by partners soon. At the same time, domestically produced systems are already being used.

Next, we have several more solutions. Missiles. Inexpensive ones that are beginning to work. Several new solutions. And they will soon be available to us, in Ukraine, from our partners; we also have domestic ones. Our domestic production, and they are already working. Next, we have turrets, as you know, and we have begun producing them; these are no longer isolated units—we are already talking about dozens. We will increase their production. As for Greece and other countries, I cannot share the details. I discussed this yesterday. Today I am in Kyiv, while yesterday and the day before yesterday, I spent the whole day discussing with Europeans the possibilities of European air defense packages, including PAC-2 and PAC-3 for Patriots. There will be news; there will be results. I am confident of this. We will report all the details later—everything we can - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

To remind you

Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine had exhausted its stockpiles of Patriot missiles. Due to the shortage, almost all Russian ballistic missiles were not intercepted during the latest strike.