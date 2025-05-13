Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin on May 15 in Ankara or Istanbul

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11158 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25131 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29517 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71224 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45431 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100215 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104433 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86963 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63879 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63368 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 71225 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100215 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104433 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129443 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128563 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27694 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 38081 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43314 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48663 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53477 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin on May 15 in Ankara or Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Putin in Turkey to discuss a ceasefire. Ukraine is waiting for confirmation of Putin's participation and the possible joining of Trump to the negotiations.

Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin on May 15 in Ankara or Istanbul

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

I spoke with President Erdogan about our meeting. I want to dot all the i's  and so that there are no other unnecessary manipulations on the part of Russia and their leader. We discussed with Erdogan that I will have a meeting with him in the capital of Turkey – Ankara. It will be on Thursday, May 15. We will wait for a meeting with Putin in Turkey, so that Russia does not manipulate cities and does not say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara, but is ready to fly only to Istanbul, I immediately want to say that if Putin arrives in Istanbul, and not the capital, I conveyed the signal to Erdogan and the Turkish side is ready that Erdogan and I will fly to Istanbul 

- said Zelenskyy.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that everything will be done to ensure that this meeting takes place.

If Putin is really ready not only in the media, but also in real life to meet. Then, at the level of leaders, we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire, because it is with him that I must agree on a ceasefire, because he is the only one who decides this. We offered Trump to join, I don't know the decision of the US president, but in any case, if he confirmed his participation, then I think that this would have an additional impetus for Putin to fly 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

CNN reported that there are still unknowns in the issue of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, said a high-ranking representative of the American administration, including regarding the possible presence of US President Donald Trump.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Brent
$65.77
Bitcoin
$103,687.20
S&P 500
$5,848.58
Tesla
$319.97
Газ TTF
$35.58
Золото
$3,246.15
Ethereum
$2,523.41