Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin on May 15 in Ankara or Istanbul

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

I spoke with President Erdogan about our meeting. I want to dot all the i's and so that there are no other unnecessary manipulations on the part of Russia and their leader. We discussed with Erdogan that I will have a meeting with him in the capital of Turkey – Ankara. It will be on Thursday, May 15. We will wait for a meeting with Putin in Turkey, so that Russia does not manipulate cities and does not say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara, but is ready to fly only to Istanbul, I immediately want to say that if Putin arrives in Istanbul, and not the capital, I conveyed the signal to Erdogan and the Turkish side is ready that Erdogan and I will fly to Istanbul - said Zelenskyy.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that everything will be done to ensure that this meeting takes place.

If Putin is really ready not only in the media, but also in real life to meet. Then, at the level of leaders, we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire, because it is with him that I must agree on a ceasefire, because he is the only one who decides this. We offered Trump to join, I don't know the decision of the US president, but in any case, if he confirmed his participation, then I think that this would have an additional impetus for Putin to fly - said Zelenskyy.

CNN reported that there are still unknowns in the issue of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, said a high-ranking representative of the American administration, including regarding the possible presence of US President Donald Trump.