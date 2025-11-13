Zelenskyy said he had not spoken to Mindich since the announcement of the investigation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview that he has not spoken to Timur Mindich since the announcement of the corruption investigation, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

The President told Bloomberg that he has not spoken to Mindich since the announcement of the start of the corruption investigation. - the publication states.

Speaking about the investigation, Zelenskyy, in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Kyiv on Wednesday, reportedly said: "The most important thing is convictions for those people who are guilty. (...) The president of a country at war cannot have friends."

"There is business and there are some government officials who are involved in this investigation," Zelenskyy said. "First of all, ministers bear political responsibility, and then, depending on the investigation and court decisions, other responsibility."

"As president, I must ensure that anti-corruption bodies have all the powers, and I have not influenced them," Zelenskyy noted. "Everyone must be equally accountable before the law."

Businessman Timur Mindich is involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, under the code name "Carlson".

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's contractors, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAPO detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

