Zelenskyy: Russians fired more than 300 missiles, almost 300 Shaheds and more than 3,200 guided bombs at Ukraine in April

In April alone, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with more than 300 missiles of various types, fired almost 300 Shahed UAVs and more than 3,200 guided bombs at Ukrainian settlements, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reports UNN.

In April alone, Russian terrorists used more than 300 missiles of various types, nearly 300 "Shaheds" and more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Our cities and communities from Sumy to Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson suffer from this deliberate and vile terror every day and every night - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The President emphasized that thousands of Ukrainian lives were saved thanks to the help of leaders and countries "that have already supported our air shield and that are already effectively putting pressure on the Russian military machine with sanctions."

However, as Zelensky noted, these enemy strikes have claimed "many lives."

"And only by force can this terror be stopped. The power of our people, the power of the unity of the world, the power of pressure on Russia, the power of air defense systems provided to Ukraine, the power of our soldiers who hold the front line," the Head of State summarized.

