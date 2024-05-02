Air Force does not rule out Russian missile strikes on Easter night

There is a risk of enemy missile attacks on Easter, but Ukrainian air defense is ready to repel an attack. Citizens should remain vigilant, regardless of the holidays. This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ilya Yevlash during a telethon on Wednesday, reports a correspondent of UNN .

We cannot rule out the possibility that the insidious enemy could simply do some harm by ruining people's holiday right on Easter night by launching missile strikes. In our turn, we are ready to repel the attack and people should be careful at any time, regardless of any important days - Yevlash said.

Recall

In the evening of May 1, the Russian army hit the sorting depot and the Nova Poshta office in Odesa. They were hit by a Nazi missile.

