More than 20 thousand law enforcement officers will be deployed to ensure law and order on Easter

More than 23,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed to ensure law and order on Easter in Ukraine. This was announced during a telethon by the head of the National Police's Department of Preventive Activities, Maksym Akhrameyev, UNN reports.

According to him, more than 10 million believers are expected to come to churches on Easter, and 13 thousand religious buildings in Ukraine will hold services.

Akhrameyev said that the National Police will be working to ensure law and order. In particular, reserves will be created among the special police, explosives experts and dog handlers.

The National Police will take the necessary measures to ensure proper law and order, including ensuring public safety and order during religious ceremonies, as well as increasing the number of vehicles and foot patrols on the streets of settlements - explained the Head of the Prevention Department.

He also emphasized that the number of investigative teams will be increased for Easter to respond quickly and document illegal actions.

In total, more than 23 thousand law enforcement officers will be involved. Of course, we will serve side by side with our colleagues from the emergency service - Akhrameyev noted.

Separately, the head of the Department of Preventive Activities warned that the curfew schedule will not change on Easter night: it will last from 00:00 to 05:00.

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that on the eve of Easter, passenger traffic at the border increased sharply. Thus, over 110 thousand people entered the country overnight.