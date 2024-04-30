How banks will work on Easter and May holidays - the NBU told

Due to the martial law in Ukraine, May 1, 6, and 8 will be normal business days for the financial system. That is, banks and the National Bank's electronic payment system will operate as usual. This was reported by the NBU press service on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

This year, in early May, Ukraine celebrates several holidays and memorial days:

May 1 (Wednesday) - Labor Day;

May 5 (Sunday) - Easter;



May 8 (Wednesday) is the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II of 1939-1945.



How SEPs and banks will work these days

According to the NBU, the National Bank's electronic payment system (EPS) has been operating 24/7/365 for more than a year. All banks in Ukraine are connected to the system and have the ability to make customer payments around the clock and seven days a week.

In addition, during the period of martial law in Ukraine, certain provisions of labor legislation are temporarily suspended. In particular, the Law of Ukraine "On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law" stipulates that holidays and non-working days are canceled, including the day off is not transferred to the day following the holiday if it falls on a Saturday or Sunday.

Thus, May 1, 6, and 8 will be regular business days for the financial system - the NBU summarized.

