Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92354 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109500 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152246 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156091 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252135 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174550 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165746 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226825 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

How banks will work on Easter and May holidays - the NBU told

How banks will work on Easter and May holidays - the NBU told

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21257 views

Due to the martial law in Ukraine, May 1, 6, and 8 will be normal business days for banks and the NBU's electronic payment system.

Due to the martial law in Ukraine, May 1, 6, and 8 will be normal business days for the financial system. That is, banks and the National Bank's electronic payment system  will operate as usual. This was reported by the NBU press service on Tuesday, UNN reports.  

Details 

This year, in early May, Ukraine celebrates  several holidays and memorial days:

  • May 1 (Wednesday) - Labor Day; 
  • May 5 (Sunday) - Easter;
  • May 8 (Wednesday) is the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II of 1939-1945.

How SEPs and banks will work these days

According to the NBU,  the National Bank's electronic payment system (EPS) has been operating 24/7/365 for more than a year. All banks in Ukraine are connected to the system and have the ability to make customer payments around the clock and seven days a week. 

In addition, during the period of martial law in Ukraine, certain provisions of labor legislation are temporarily suspended. In particular, the Law of Ukraine "On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law" stipulates that holidays and non-working days are canceled, including the day off is not transferred to the day following the holiday if it falls on a Saturday or Sunday.

Thus, May 1, 6, and 8 will be regular business days for the financial system

- the NBU summarized.

The NBU is preparing a series of steps for currency liberalization in the coming weeks25.04.24, 15:01 • 16428 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising