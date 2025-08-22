Zelenskyy: Russians are doing everything to prevent a meeting

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 22 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 2012 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 10050 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 12271 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10196 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 11672 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 10497 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13013 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22244 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 44459 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
87%
740mm
Popular news
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 18201 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 11046 views
Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguishedVideoAugust 22, 05:44 AM • 4356 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 12018 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 6118 views
Publications
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 28 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 10063 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 12287 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 44465 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 15687 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 1758 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 6144 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 21765 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 91188 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 84227 views
Actual
Medicinal products
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cryptocurrency
COVID-19

Zelenskyy: Russians are doing everything to prevent a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to disrupt diplomatic meetings regarding ending the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is open to productive negotiations, and if Russia refuses diplomacy, powerful sanctions are necessary.

Zelenskyy: Russians are doing everything to prevent a meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow is doing everything to disrupt diplomatic meetings regarding the cessation of the war, while Ukraine is open to productive negotiations. He emphasized that if Russia refuses the diplomatic path to resolve the war, powerful sanction packages will be needed. The Head of State said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN correspondent.

We see now that the Russians are doing everything to prevent a meeting. Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not afraid of any meetings with leaders. We are ready to work productively

- said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that he hopes international partners will be able to ensure at least a minimal productive position from the Russian side. However, if this cannot be done, Zelenskyy stressed that strong sanctions against the Russian Federation would be necessary.

We need to force them into diplomacy. Truly strong sanctions are needed. If they do not agree to a diplomatic resolution of this war. If they do not want to end the war, we very much count on strong sanction packages from partners. Everything must be done so that Russia cannot continue to hide from a meeting

- he added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Putin was ready to meet with Zelenskyy, but "given a detailed agenda."

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine