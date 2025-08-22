Zelenskyy: Russians are doing everything to prevent a meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow is doing everything to disrupt diplomatic meetings regarding the cessation of the war, while Ukraine is open to productive negotiations. He emphasized that if Russia refuses the diplomatic path to resolve the war, powerful sanction packages will be needed. The Head of State said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN correspondent.

We see now that the Russians are doing everything to prevent a meeting. Ukraine, unlike Russia, is not afraid of any meetings with leaders. We are ready to work productively - said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that he hopes international partners will be able to ensure at least a minimal productive position from the Russian side. However, if this cannot be done, Zelenskyy stressed that strong sanctions against the Russian Federation would be necessary.

We need to force them into diplomacy. Truly strong sanctions are needed. If they do not agree to a diplomatic resolution of this war. If they do not want to end the war, we very much count on strong sanction packages from partners. Everything must be done so that Russia cannot continue to hide from a meeting - he added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Putin was ready to meet with Zelenskyy, but "given a detailed agenda."