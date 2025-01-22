Zelenskyy: Russia should return to the borders of 2022 to create fair conditions for negotiations

Russia should return to the line of full-scale invasion to create fair conditions for negotiations. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg, UNN reports.

"Negotiations can be fair or unfair. It can be either way. The question is with whom Ukraine will be at this time. If it is not alone, then Ukraine will do everything to make the negotiations fair, and fair means guarantees that the enemy will return at least to the line of full-scale invasion. This would be a fair opportunity to start a dialog," Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to secure reliable security guarantees from US President Donald Trump before entering into talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.