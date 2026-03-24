Zelenskyy heard reports on negotiations in Florida and voiced new threats from Russia

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian delegation regarding recent meetings with Americans. He noted that at this time, Russians demonstratively launched Shahed drones at Ukrainian cities. Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The head of state heard Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President's Office, and Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Head of the President's Office.

The team reported on what was actually discussed in Florida: accents, opportunities, and difficulties. The most important thing is to work out security guarantees in such a way that they allow us to get closer to ending the war. Security is the key to peace - Zelenskyy stated.

The President of Ukraine added: the geopolitical situation has become more complicated due to the war against Iran, and this, unfortunately, adds confidence to Russia.

But the fundamental circumstances have not changed. Russia continues this war and destabilization in Europe, supports the Iranian regime with intelligence data, and thus prolongs the war in that region, and is also preparing for new conflicts in the coming years. This threat of constant war in different geographies must be stopped - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, America, Europe, and other global actors can do this together. For this, meetings at the leadership level must take place.

I instructed the team to work as actively as possible with partners further, so that diplomacy is meaningful and so that humanitarian issues, such as prisoner exchanges, are resolved. I also instructed them to inform European and Canadian partners about the meetings in Florida - Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, made a series of accusations against Ukraine and European countries during a Security Council meeting. In his statement, he traditionally shifted responsibility for the war from Russia to other countries.