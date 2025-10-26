Zelenskyy refutes Russian fake about 5,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions

$41.900.00
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 16266 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 20165 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 20541 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 27597 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 22696 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 19222 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 36877 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14211 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13815 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
The capital of the Russian Federation is likely surrounded by a multi-layered air defense system: a map was shown onlineVideoOctober 26, 12:45 PM • 14646 views
The network showed how Moscow was surrounded by a multi-layered air defense systemPhotoOctober 26, 01:10 PM • 13361 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on October 26: the number of injured increased to 33 peopleOctober 26, 01:56 PM • 7784 views
Not only closing the border with Belarus: Lithuania considers restricting transit to KaliningradOctober 26, 02:51 PM • 4298 views
"Kind, sincere, smiling": Anastasiia Masliy and her mother died in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on October 26Photo04:05 PM • 8394 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 36877 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 69616 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 95177 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 78496 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 98764 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 37408 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 44242 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 44358 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 44896 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 47350 views
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
Gold
S-300 missile system

Zelenskyy refutes Russian fake about 5,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted Russia's information about the encirclement of 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions, calling it a lie aimed at the United States. He noted that enemy activity in these directions this week was lower, and Ukrainian troops are in control of the situation.

Zelenskyy refutes Russian fake about 5,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions

Reports of the encirclement of up to 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk areas are a complete lie by Russia, aimed at the United States. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone conversation with TV presenter Alla Mazur, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the purpose of such reports is to cause panic, but this time the fake is aimed at the United States to create the impression that Russia is allegedly winning.

This is a complete lie. And not the first one

- said the head of state.

He emphasized that he has the latest information from the General Staff and General Oleksandr Syrskyi. In particular, enemy activity near Kupyansk and Pokrovsk this week was one and a half to two times lower than in previous periods.

As the President said, Ukrainian troops control the situation, and such reports are nothing more than Kremlin's disinformation maneuvers.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on October 25 heard reports on the operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction. He emphasized to the commanders the unacceptability of distorting information in reports, stressing that dishonesty has a high price - the lives of soldiers.

Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff26.10.25, 12:21 • 19220 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States