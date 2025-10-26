Zelenskyy refutes Russian fake about 5,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions

Reports of the encirclement of up to 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk areas are a complete lie by Russia, aimed at the United States. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone conversation with TV presenter Alla Mazur, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the purpose of such reports is to cause panic, but this time the fake is aimed at the United States to create the impression that Russia is allegedly winning.

This is a complete lie. And not the first one - said the head of state.

He emphasized that he has the latest information from the General Staff and General Oleksandr Syrskyi. In particular, enemy activity near Kupyansk and Pokrovsk this week was one and a half to two times lower than in previous periods.

As the President said, Ukrainian troops control the situation, and such reports are nothing more than Kremlin's disinformation maneuvers.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on October 25 heard reports on the operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction. He emphasized to the commanders the unacceptability of distorting information in reports, stressing that dishonesty has a high price - the lives of soldiers.

