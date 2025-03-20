Zelenskyy: Putin does not want peace, his positions are weaker than six months ago
According to Zelenskyy, Putin is currently in control of the situation, but does not want the war to end, as his positions are weaker than before. The Armed Forces operation thwarted the occupiers' plans to seize Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in ending the war in Ukraine, because he is currently not in a strong position on the battlefield. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online briefing, UNN reports.
According to him, Putin is currently "not in a winning position", while six months ago "his initiative was stronger".
Today the situation has changed, but he still controls it. He doesn't want us to leave even one of our units in the Kursk region
He also emphasized that the "Kursk operation" of the Defense Forces of Ukraine allowed to postpone the aggressive plans of the Russian dictator.
In general, they wanted to stand on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy, threatening the occupation of central or largest cities from one region or another
He added that even 7-7.5 months ago, before the "Kursk operation", the occupiers "were taking steps" in the Kharkiv direction, "and they were going to do the Zaporizhzhia direction immediately after Sumy".
Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps to achieve peace. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with US President Donald Trump.
