Zelenskyy prepares Hero of Ukraine documents for three fallen soldiers

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
07:54 PM • 485 views
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
05:19 PM • 10396 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 39635 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 70821 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 82468 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 97403 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 171539 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 66750 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 83998 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 137981 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
54%
743mm
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 83829 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 77342 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 53160 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 62748 views
BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil was a failure for Putin: details from the National Security and Defense Council05:57 PM • 4893 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 62944 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 53354 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 77531 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 84012 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 171539 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 88890 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 278713 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 120968 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 239187 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 262690 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Zelenskyy prepares Hero of Ukraine documents for three fallen soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of documents for posthumous awarding of the Hero of Ukraine title to pilot Dmytro Fisher, Azov fighter Nazariy Hryntsevych, and 3rd Assault Brigade soldier Vitaliy Karvatskyi. These warriors distinguished themselves in battles, and their fates were linked to difficult trials, including captivity and disappearance without a trace.

Zelenskyy prepares Hero of Ukraine documents for three fallen soldiers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of documents for awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to three fallen soldiers - pilot Dmytro Fisher, "Azov" soldier Nazariy Hryntsevych, and 3rd Assault Brigade fighter Vitaliy Karvatskyi. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

We do not forget our fallen warriors. We honor their memory and recognize them with state awards. I just spoke about three such guys – Ukrainian warriors. Military pilot, Colonel Fisher Dmytro, "Azov" soldier Hryntsevych Nazariy, 3rd Assault Brigade warrior Vitaliy Karvatskyi. Documents are being prepared for the title of Hero of Ukraine – unfortunately, posthumously.

- said Zelenskyy.

Reference

Dmytro Fisher is a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He performed his last combat mission on June 5, 2022, after which his fate was unknown. His Su-27 aircraft was shot down by Russian air defense while performing a complex combat mission. For a year and a half, he was considered missing. In early February 2024, the pilot's body was evacuated by intelligence officers of the HUR special unit from the crash site. In March 2024, DNA examination confirmed the identity of the deceased pilot. On March 28, the burial took place in Myrhorod.

Nazariy Hryntsevych, call sign "Grinka", died on May 7, 2024. The guy was the youngest defender of "Azovstal". He was in captivity for more than four months, and on September 21, 2022, he was returned. After his release, "Grinka" and his friends founded the "Contact 12" unit, where he was a platoon commander of optical observers.

Woman from Vinnytsia received a suspicion for theft from the grave of the youngest defender of "Azovstal" "Hryinka"02.04.25, 11:19 • 12626 views

Vitaliy Karvatskyi, call sign "Tourist" - a soldier of the Third Assault Brigade. Vitaliy joined the Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, while still studying for his master's degree. He began his military service in the 125th separate territorial defense brigade. Later, the soldier served in the Third Separate Assault Brigade. There he worked with FPV drones. He died on June 11 in battles in the Kharkiv direction.

Recall

The commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, Serhiy Zakharevych, died at the front.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Sukhoi Su-27
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9