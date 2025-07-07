Zelenskyy prepares Hero of Ukraine documents for three fallen soldiers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of documents for awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to three fallen soldiers - pilot Dmytro Fisher, "Azov" soldier Nazariy Hryntsevych, and 3rd Assault Brigade fighter Vitaliy Karvatskyi. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

We do not forget our fallen warriors. We honor their memory and recognize them with state awards. I just spoke about three such guys – Ukrainian warriors. Military pilot, Colonel Fisher Dmytro, "Azov" soldier Hryntsevych Nazariy, 3rd Assault Brigade warrior Vitaliy Karvatskyi. Documents are being prepared for the title of Hero of Ukraine – unfortunately, posthumously. - said Zelenskyy.

Dmytro Fisher is a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He performed his last combat mission on June 5, 2022, after which his fate was unknown. His Su-27 aircraft was shot down by Russian air defense while performing a complex combat mission. For a year and a half, he was considered missing. In early February 2024, the pilot's body was evacuated by intelligence officers of the HUR special unit from the crash site. In March 2024, DNA examination confirmed the identity of the deceased pilot. On March 28, the burial took place in Myrhorod.

Nazariy Hryntsevych, call sign "Grinka", died on May 7, 2024. The guy was the youngest defender of "Azovstal". He was in captivity for more than four months, and on September 21, 2022, he was returned. After his release, "Grinka" and his friends founded the "Contact 12" unit, where he was a platoon commander of optical observers.

Vitaliy Karvatskyi, call sign "Tourist" - a soldier of the Third Assault Brigade. Vitaliy joined the Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, while still studying for his master's degree. He began his military service in the 125th separate territorial defense brigade. Later, the soldier served in the Third Separate Assault Brigade. There he worked with FPV drones. He died on June 11 in battles in the Kharkiv direction.

