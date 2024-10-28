Zelenskyy on the results of the Ukraine-North Europe summit: they talked about strengthening air defense and NATO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the fourth Ukraine-North Europe summit he spoke with partners about strengthening air defense and the country's membership in NATO, UNN reports .
We talked about strengthening air defense, namely Patriot, about ways to invite Ukraine to NATO, about a common position so that peace has no alternative
Today, on October 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Iceland to participate in the Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.