Zelenskyy on the affected Russian aircraft: Russia used them to simulate missile strikes on NATO territory

Strategic bombers, which were hit as a result of the special operation "Pavutyna", were used by Russia to simulate missile strikes on NATO territory. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Global Security Forum, reports UNN.

Details

12 days ago, we completed the last stage of our operation called "Pavutyna". Cheap drones – part of a low-budget operation by the Security Service of Ukraine – hit something very, very expensive for Russia in every sense of the word – strategic bombers at remote military airfields - Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that this was a completely legal operation aimed against those planes that Russia used to terrorize Ukraine and threaten NATO.

And these were not just similar strategic bombers, but the very ones that Russia used to simulate missile strikes on NATO territory. In total, as I said, 41 Russian military aircraft were destroyed or seriously damaged, and all of this happened almost live, in front of the whole world. And this clearly shows how the technologies of warfare are changing. Ten years ago, such a strike would have been impossible to imagine - Zelenskyy said.

Special operation "Spiderweb": SBU used specially designed drones

Supplement

On June 1, the SBU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously hit four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

The estimated cost of the equipment damaged as a result of the SBU special operation "Pavutyna" exceeds 7 billion US dollars. The total losses of the enemy's aviation amount to 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160" aircraft, as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".