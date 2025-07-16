$41.820.01
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: energy was one of the targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

As a result of the night Russian shelling, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were affected, with an emphasis on energy infrastructure. In Kryvyi Rih, electricity supply is being restored, 15 people, including a child, were injured.

Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: energy was one of the targets

One of the targets of Russia's night attack on Ukraine was energy infrastructure, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another enemy attack, writes UNN.

Details

"The aftermath of the night Russian shelling is being eliminated. Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were under the main attack," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

One of the targets was, in particular, energy infrastructure. Currently, efforts are being made to restore everything in Kryvyi Rih, electricity supply will be restored today. Unfortunately, 15 people were injured, including one child. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care.

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

The President emphasized: "Russia is not changing its strategy." "And for effective counteraction to this terror, we need systemic strengthening of defense: more air defense, more interceptors, more determination so that Russia feels our response," the Head of State noted.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 400 drones: 198 shot down, there are hits16.07.25, 08:48 • 2676 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
