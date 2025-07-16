Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: energy was one of the targets

One of the targets of Russia's night attack on Ukraine was energy infrastructure, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another enemy attack, writes UNN.

Details

"The aftermath of the night Russian shelling is being eliminated. Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were under the main attack," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

One of the targets was, in particular, energy infrastructure. Currently, efforts are being made to restore everything in Kryvyi Rih, electricity supply will be restored today. Unfortunately, 15 people were injured, including one child. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care. - Zelenskyy pointed out.

The President emphasized: "Russia is not changing its strategy." "And for effective counteraction to this terror, we need systemic strengthening of defense: more air defense, more interceptors, more determination so that Russia feels our response," the Head of State noted.

