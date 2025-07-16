Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 400 drones: 198 shot down, there are hits

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 400 drones at Ukraine overnight, 198 of the latter were shot down, another 145 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare, but there were hits from a missile and 57 drones in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 16, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, as well as 400 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea (up to 255 of them were "Shaheds").

"The main directions of the strike are Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 08:30, 198 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by air defense in the north, south, east, and center of the country. In addition, 145 decoy drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"One missile and 57 UAVs were hit in 12 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 2 locations," the report says.

