Zelenskyy on long-range: Russia avoids peace as much as the world avoids strong decisions

russia can evade the search for peace just as much as the world evades strong decisions for the sake of defeat for russia. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"This week has brought new agreements on shells for Ukraine, on finance for the production of weapons, drones and missiles in Ukraine. Air defense is a constant priority. And we continue to convince our partners at all levels about long-range capability. Russia can evade the search for peace just as much as the world evades strong decisions to defeat Russia. Long-range is one of these key, strategic decisions," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The President thanked everyone in the world who is helping us to bring these absolutely necessary steps of our partners closer.

"Now, for the announced steps at Ramstein and for other assistance that was agreed upon this week, I would like to recognize Germany, America, Britain, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Lithuania, and Latvia. Thank you all, friends!" - he summarized.

