Results of the “Ramstein”: Spain joins two coalitions in support of Ukraine

During the Ramstein meeting, Spain announced that it would join two more coalitions to provide defense capabilities for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

Details

In a communiqué, the ministry said that Robles approved Spain's accession to the "IT Coalition," in which Estonia and Luxembourg play a leading role, as well as the "maritime" coalition, led by Norway and the United Kingdom.

Addendum

In addition, following the Ramstein meeting, Spain announced the transfer to Ukraine of a complete battery of HAWK air defense systems, with six launchers.

Recall

Since 2022, Spain has already trained more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU mission.

Spain announces the transfer of 10 more Leopard tanks to Ukraine