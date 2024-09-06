Results of the “Ramstein”: Spain joins two coalitions in support of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Spain has announced that it will join the “IT Coalition” and the “Maritime Coalition” to support Ukraine. The country will also provide Ukraine with a complete HAWK air defense battery with six launchers.
During the Ramstein meeting, Spain announced that it would join two more coalitions to provide defense capabilities for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Spanish Ministry of Defense.
Details
In a communiqué, the ministry said that Robles approved Spain's accession to the "IT Coalition," in which Estonia and Luxembourg play a leading role, as well as the "maritime" coalition, led by Norway and the United Kingdom.
Addendum
In addition, following the Ramstein meeting, Spain announced the transfer to Ukraine of a complete battery of HAWK air defense systems, with six launchers.
Recall
Since 2022, Spain has already trained more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU mission.
