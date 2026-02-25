$43.260.03
Zelenskyy named one of the most important outcomes of the meeting with EU leaders in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the European Commission's commitment to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure one of the most important outcomes of the meetings. The European Commission will support the repair and strengthening of the energy grid's protection before next winter.

Zelenskyy named one of the most important outcomes of the meeting with EU leaders in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the European Commission's commitment to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure and protect it before next winter "one of the most important results" of the meetings in Kyiv the day before, writes UNN.

We discussed with Ursula von der Leyen a strategy for significantly strengthening Ukraine's resilience. The European Commission will support the repair of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, help rebuild it, and strengthen the protection of the power grid before next winter.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Energy support for Ukraine: von der Leyen announced a 100 million euro aid package and a 920 million euro "winter plan"24.02.26, 18:36 • 2598 views

The President stated:

This is one of the most important results of our meetings yesterday, and its significance is difficult to overestimate, especially given Russia's constant attempts to destroy normal life in Ukraine.

The Head of State is convinced that "together we can ensure reliable energy supply, decentralized generation, and the restoration of damaged facilities to support our people."

"I am grateful to the European Union for this program. Thank you, Ursula and the European Commission team, for your support," Zelenskyy said.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine25.02.26, 10:12 • 2578 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
