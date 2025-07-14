Zelenskyy met with Kellogg: discussed sanctions against Russia, air defense, and joint production and procurement of weapons

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Zelenskyy proposed Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine
11:49 AM • 1032 views
Zelenskyy proposed Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine
10:15 AM • 10100 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 19784 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 27563 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 27964 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM • 30737 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM • 29535 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 37021 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 36379 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53356 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.4m/s
31%
750mm
Popular news
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interestsJuly 14, 02:10 AM • 35330 views
Trump will be the first world leader to be received twice by the British monarch on a state visit - NYTJuly 14, 02:47 AM • 13283 views
Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37°July 14, 03:59 AM • 10877 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyedJuly 14, 06:11 AM • 33206 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"07:12 AM • 14976 views
Publications
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 8510 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 258473 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 253072 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 236839 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 254219 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Serhiy Leshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 4122 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 35572 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 33078 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 118343 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 82447 views
Actual
The Times
The New York Times
Fox News
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy met with Kellogg: discussed sanctions against Russia, air defense, and joint production and procurement of weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

President Zelenskyy met with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg to discuss paths to peace. The conversation focused on strengthening air defense, joint weapons production, and sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy met with Kellogg: discussed sanctions against Russia, air defense, and joint production and procurement of weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he met with US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed the path to peace, strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and sanctions against Russia, UNN reports.

Met with General Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of the US President. We had a productive conversation. We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening air defense for Ukraine, joint production, and procurement of defensive weapons together with Europe. And, of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it. We hope for the leadership of the United States, because it is clear that Moscow will not stop if its inadequate ambitions are not stopped by force

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated that he expressed gratitude to Keith Kellogg for this visit to Ukraine. "I am grateful to President Trump for the important signals of support and positive decisions for both our countries. We appreciate the support of the American people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda14.07.25, 09:07 • 30302 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9