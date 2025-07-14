Zelenskyy met with Kellogg: discussed sanctions against Russia, air defense, and joint production and procurement of weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he met with US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed the path to peace, strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and sanctions against Russia, UNN reports.

Met with General Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of the US President. We had a productive conversation. We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening air defense for Ukraine, joint production, and procurement of defensive weapons together with Europe. And, of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it. We hope for the leadership of the United States, because it is clear that Moscow will not stop if its inadequate ambitions are not stopped by force - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated that he expressed gratitude to Keith Kellogg for this visit to Ukraine. "I am grateful to President Trump for the important signals of support and positive decisions for both our countries. We appreciate the support of the American people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

