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Zelenskyy met with the King of Norway – they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and the situation in Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Haakon VIII in Oslo. The parties discussed the return of children abducted by Russia and assistance for Oleshky.

Zelenskyy met with the King of Norway – they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and the situation in Oleshky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King of Norway Haakon VIII in Oslo today and thanked him for supporting Ukraine, UNN reports.

We spoke about the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We must return every Ukrainian child. We discussed what steps we can take to achieve this. We are making every effort to help our people in Oleshky, which is occupied by the Russians, as well. The situation there is simply horrific 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President also thanked Norway for being "by Ukraine and Ukrainians' side during this difficult time."

Zelenskyy arrived in Norway — he will discuss air defense and meet with Witkoff20.10.26, 14:38 • 2216 views

Antonina Tumanova

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