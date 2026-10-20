Zelenskyy met with the King of Norway – they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and the situation in Oleshky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King of Norway Haakon VIII in Oslo today and thanked him for supporting Ukraine, UNN reports.

We spoke about the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We must return every Ukrainian child. We discussed what steps we can take to achieve this. We are making every effort to help our people in Oleshky, which is occupied by the Russians, as well. The situation there is simply horrific - Zelenskyy reported.

The President also thanked Norway for being "by Ukraine and Ukrainians' side during this difficult time."

Zelenskyy arrived in Norway — he will discuss air defense and meet with Witkoff