Zelenskyy met with the Federal President of Austria

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen in Vienna, reports UNN. Zelenskyy, along with First Lady Olena Zelenska, arrived in Vienna.

Details

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and First Lady Doris Schmidauer met the two state guests with military honors. The Ukrainian and Austrian anthems were played. As Heute writes, Zelenskyy will also hold a working meeting with German Chancellor Christian Stocker before returning to Kyiv in the evening.

As Heute learned in the Chancellor's Office, the focus will be on economic cooperation and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Austrian Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) intends to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Austria as a venue for future peace negotiations during a working meeting in Vienna on Monday, according to a press release from his office on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that Austria has been in solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression and has accepted its responsibilities. This includes providing humanitarian aid.

