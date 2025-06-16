$41.450.04
Zelenskyy met with the Federal President of Austria

Kyiv • UNN

 186 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Vienna on an official visit, where he met with the Federal President of Austria. Issues of economic cooperation and support for Ukraine were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with the Federal President of Austria

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen in Vienna, reports UNN. Zelenskyy, along with First Lady Olena Zelenska, arrived in Vienna.

Details

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and First Lady Doris Schmidauer met the two state guests with military honors. The Ukrainian and Austrian anthems were played. As Heute writes, Zelenskyy will also hold a working meeting with German Chancellor Christian Stocker before returning to Kyiv in the evening.

As Heute learned in the Chancellor's Office, the focus will be on economic cooperation and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Austrian Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) intends to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Austria as a venue for future peace negotiations during a working meeting in Vienna on Monday, according to a press release from his office on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that Austria has been in solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression and has accepted its responsibilities. This includes providing humanitarian aid. 

Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vienna
Alexander Van der Bellen
Austria
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
