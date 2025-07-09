Zelenskyy met with Mattarella: discussed the return of Ukrainian children, sanctions against Russia

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 823 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 44321 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 40721 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 50507 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 88829 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 53537 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 110675 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 55657 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90517 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.5m/s
58%
742mm
Popular news
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 114060 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 62950 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 77789 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 24448 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 15941 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 11721 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 16739 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 25236 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 44321 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 78556 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 114670 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 247680 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 428834 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 259156 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 368502 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Zelenskyy met with Mattarella: discussed the return of Ukrainian children, sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 219 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Rome. Issues discussed included the return of Ukrainian children, European integration, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of a Special Tribunal.

Zelenskyy met with Mattarella: discussed the return of Ukrainian children, sanctions against Russia

During his visit to Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. They discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, European integration, sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Met in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. A good and important conversation that confirms the sincere friendship between our peoples. I thanked him for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for assisting our state. We discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, European integration, sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. I urged Italy to ratify the relevant agreement so that the tribunal can begin its work as soon as possible.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Recall

During his visit to Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Italian counterpart, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella. The Italian leader assured of the unwavering friendship between Ukraine and Italy, as well as support in the fight against Russian aggression. He also expressed hope that the process of Ukraine's integration into the EU will accelerate.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Rome
European Union
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9