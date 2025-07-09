Zelenskyy met with Mattarella: discussed the return of Ukrainian children, sanctions against Russia

During his visit to Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. They discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, European integration, sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Met in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. A good and important conversation that confirms the sincere friendship between our peoples. I thanked him for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for assisting our state. We discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, European integration, sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. I urged Italy to ratify the relevant agreement so that the tribunal can begin its work as soon as possible. - Zelenskyy reported.

During his visit to Rome, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Italian counterpart, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella. The Italian leader assured of the unwavering friendship between Ukraine and Italy, as well as support in the fight against Russian aggression. He also expressed hope that the process of Ukraine's integration into the EU will accelerate.