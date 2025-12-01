Zelenskyy met with Macron: the president revealed details of the several-hour conversation
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a several-hour conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on December 1. The parties focused on negotiations to end the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a several-hour conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Paris on December 1. He spoke about the details of the meeting on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
The parties paid the most attention to negotiations for ending the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.
We managed to assess a lot of details. Peace must become truly reliable. The war must end as soon as possible. A lot depends on the activity of each leader now. We will also talk to other leaders today
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where he was met by French President Emmanuel Macron. It was reported that the meeting time had changed slightly, as it was initially expected that both presidents would meet at 11 a.m. Kyiv time.