Zelenskyy met with Macron: the president revealed details of the several-hour conversation

Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 4570 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 11516 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 14491 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 25398 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 17248 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 29176 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36634 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49274 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41780 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General Staff
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed video
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Zelenskyy met with Macron: the president revealed details of the several-hour conversation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a several-hour conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on December 1. The parties focused on negotiations to end the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a several-hour conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Paris on December 1. He spoke about the details of the meeting on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The parties paid the most attention to negotiations for ending the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.

We managed to assess a lot of details. Peace must become truly reliable. The war must end as soon as possible. A lot depends on the activity of each leader now. We will also talk to other leaders today

 - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where he was met by French President Emmanuel Macron. It was reported that the meeting time had changed slightly, as it was initially expected that both presidents would meet at 11 a.m. Kyiv time.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine