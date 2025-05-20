Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon: visit details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. This is the Crown Prince's first visit to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Norway and its entire people for supporting Ukraine, in particular for the government's decision to almost triple the amount of aid for this year. The Crown Prince began his visit with a visit to a rehabilitation center in Irpen.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening energy resilience. We appreciate $450 million – Norway's contribution to Ukraine's energy security – said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also emphasized that Norway's assistance of $450 million for energy security, as well as financing the purchase and supply of natural gas to Ukraine, is extremely important for Ukraine.

