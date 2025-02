Zelenskyy meets with British Prime Minister Starmer in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kyiv, as reported on Thursday on social media, UNN reports.

Details

"St. Michael's Square. Together with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, we honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. We honor and remember the feat of our soldiers. May we remember all those who gave their lives defending Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

Before Trump's return, Starmer pointed to the need to ensure Ukraine's “strongest possible position”