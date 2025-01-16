Before Trump's return, Starmer pointed to the need to ensure Ukraine's “strongest possible position”

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122928 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113419 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122980 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107406 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150653 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104104 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113704 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Before Trump's return, Starmer pointed to the need to ensure Ukraine's “strongest possible position”

Before Trump's return, Starmer pointed to the need to ensure Ukraine's “strongest possible position”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25618 views

During his visit to Kyiv, Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of ensuring Ukraine's strong position. The British prime minister held his seventh meeting with Zelenskyy to sign a “100-year partnership” agreement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on a visit to Kyiv before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office again, pointed out the need to ensure that Ukraine has "the strongest possible position," UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details

"It is very important that we ensure that Ukraine has the strongest possible position. This is something I have been advocating for since I became prime minister. This is my seventh meeting with President Zelensky," Starmer said.

He pointed to the "high price Ukraine is paying".

"So we must give the necessary support, and that’s what I’m discussing with President Zelenskyy today. We must never let up on that and we’ve been leading the way," Starmer said.

Starmer arrived in Kyiv to sign a historic "100-year partnership" agreement16.01.25, 08:30 • 28942 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

