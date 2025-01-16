Before Trump's return, Starmer pointed to the need to ensure Ukraine's “strongest possible position”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on a visit to Kyiv before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office again, pointed out the need to ensure that Ukraine has "the strongest possible position," UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details

"It is very important that we ensure that Ukraine has the strongest possible position. This is something I have been advocating for since I became prime minister. This is my seventh meeting with President Zelensky," Starmer said.

He pointed to the "high price Ukraine is paying".

"So we must give the necessary support, and that’s what I’m discussing with President Zelenskyy today. We must never let up on that and we’ve been leading the way," Starmer said.

Starmer arrived in Kyiv to sign a historic "100-year partnership" agreement