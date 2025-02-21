Occupants attack Sumy region, infrastructure facilities damaged

The Russian army attacked Sumy region with drones and a missile, there are damages, UNN reports with reference to Sumy RMA.

The enemy conducted an air strike on the territory of Shostka community. The attack was carried out by two UAVs. Infrastructure facilities were damaged! - the statement said.

According to RMA, emergency rescue units are working at the scene. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, tonight the enemy launched a missile attack on the Lebedynska community.

Preliminary, no people were injured. The house and outbuildings were damaged. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

