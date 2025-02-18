Missile attack on the suburbs of Sumy: what is known

Terrorists hit a suburb of Sumy with a rocket. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.

Details

One of the explosions you heard was a rocket landing in the suburbs, near a civilian infrastructure facility - Kobzar said.

According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries or casualties. All the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Sumy.

An explosion occurred in Sumy