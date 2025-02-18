Missile attack on the suburbs of Sumy: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Terrorists launched a missile attack on the suburbs of Sumy near a civilian infrastructure facility. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
Terrorists hit a suburb of Sumy with a rocket. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, UNN reports.
Details
One of the explosions you heard was a rocket landing in the suburbs, near a civilian infrastructure facility
According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries or casualties. All the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Sumy.