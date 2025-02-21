ByBit crypto exchange hacked for $1.4 billion in ETH

The ByBit crypto exchange has been hacked, with a hacker withdrawing $1.4 billion in ETH. This is one of the largest financial hacks in history, Cointelegraph reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange has been hacked. More than $1.46 billion has been transferred to four Ethereum addresses, and some of the funds are being exchanged for DEX.

After the exploit, the onchain detective warned users to blacklist the addresses associated with the hack. Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the incident and provided an update on the security breach.

The CEO said that the particular transaction was disguised to look legitimate, but contained malicious source code designed to alter the logic of the wallet's smart contract and siphon off funds.

