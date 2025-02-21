ByBit crypto exchange hacked for $1.4 billion in ETH

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 2895 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 13771 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 12851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102511 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 83470 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110744 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116096 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144284 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167993 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 93786 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 79286 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 34079 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 61259 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 13771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102511 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144284 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135388 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167993 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 6185 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130479 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132494 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161183 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140704 views
ByBit crypto exchange hacked for $1.4 billion in ETH

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34242 views

Crypto exchange ByBit was attacked by hackers, who withdrew $1.4 billion in ETH to four Ethereum addresses. CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the incident, explaining that the attack was carried out through malicious code in a smart contract.

The ByBit crypto exchange has been hacked, with a hacker withdrawing $1.4 billion in ETH. This is one of the largest financial hacks in history, Cointelegraph reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange has been hacked. More than $1.46 billion has been transferred to four Ethereum addresses, and some of the funds are being exchanged for DEX.

After the exploit, the onchain detective warned users to blacklist the addresses associated with the hack. Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou confirmed the incident and provided an update on the security breach.

The CEO said that the particular transaction was disguised to look legitimate, but contained malicious source code designed to alter the logic of the wallet's smart contract and siphon off funds.

Recall

For ten years , James Howells has been trying to find a hard disk containing bitcoins worth about $31 billion. He accidentally threw it into a landfill in Newport back in 2013. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
ethereumEthereum

