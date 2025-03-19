Zelenskyy: loss of strategic partnership with the USA – a serious threat to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated that the cessation of US support would be critically dangerous. He emphasized the importance of restoring aid for the safe future of Ukrainians.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it would be critically dangerous for Ukraine if the United States refused to support and stopped strategic partnership with Ukraine.
He said this during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
It is very dangerous for Ukraine if America is not our strategic partner, but turns its back. And I wouldn't want to talk about it. We had steps or signals of this danger - a temporary suspension of aid, I am grateful to the President and the team that everything was restored. And this is important for us, because it speaks of our close, strong relations, our strategic vision of a safe future for Ukrainians. I think I really believe that this will not change
Remind
Zelenskyy is waiting for a conversation with Trump after his talks with Putin.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that negotiations with Putin are very difficult because he wants to destroy Ukraine. Therefore, maximum pressure on the Russian Federation is needed: sanctions, assets and weapons for Ukraine.
