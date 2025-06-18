Zelenskyy left the G7 summit without meeting with Trump and new US arms support - Reuters

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
08:06 AM • 524 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 7380 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 28925 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 69680 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 202172 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 213917 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 197158 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 227499 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192075 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171787 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5.5m/s
45%
750mm
Popular news
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa regionJune 17, 11:27 PM • 33043 views
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 30908 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 41660 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to Kyiv02:35 AM • 15975 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 49031 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 101949 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 330193 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 370178 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 375413 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 445195 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Canada
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 65910 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 126224 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 138840 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 198858 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118753 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Brent Crude
Spotify

Zelenskyy left the G7 summit without meeting with Trump and new US arms support - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

The President of Ukraine left the G7 summit with new military aid from Canada. The meeting with Trump did not take place, it was not possible to discuss the defense package.

Zelenskyy left the G7 summit without meeting with Trump and new US arms support - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the G7 summit on Tuesday with new military aid from Canada. However, a meeting with US leader Donald Trump did not take place, and it was not possible to discuss arms support that Ukraine is ready to buy from the US. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, the G7 countries tried to find unity on Russia's war against Ukraine after Trump "expressed support" for Vladimir Putin and left the meeting a day earlier to discuss the Israeli-Iranian conflict in Washington.

Initially, a Canadian official said that Ottawa had abandoned plans for the G7 to issue a strong statement on the war in Ukraine after resistance from the United States. Prime Minister Mark Carney's Director of Media Relations, Emily Williams, later said that no proposed statement on Ukraine was ever planned.

Carney started the day by announcing that Ottawa would provide Kyiv with 2 billion Canadian dollars (1.47 billion US dollars) in new military assistance, as well as introduce new financial sanctions.

Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to Kyiv18.06.25, 05:35 • 15884 views

Zelenskyy said in his Telegram post that he had informed the G7 leaders that "diplomacy is now in crisis" and said that they needed to continue to urge Trump to "use his real influence" to force an end to the war.

Zelenskyy summed up his trip to Canada: We have concrete decisions18.06.25, 03:51 • 3292 views

While Canada is one of Ukraine's staunchest defenders, its ability to help it is significantly outweighed by the United States, the largest arms supplier to Ukraine, the publication notes. Zelenskyy said he hoped to talk to Trump about buying more weapons.

After the summit in Kananaskis, Carney published a statement from the chair summarizing the discussions.

"The G7 leaders expressed support for President Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. They recognized that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire and agreed that Russia must do the same. The G7 leaders are determined to consider all options for maximizing pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions," the statement said.

"G7 leaders are determined to explore all options for maximum pressure on Russia" - Canadian Prime Minister18.06.25, 07:29 • 2364 views

Trump agreed to a group statement released on Monday calling for a resolution to the Israeli-Iranian conflict.

"We have a declaration, given the exceptional, rapidly changing situation in Iran," Carney said at a closing press conference.

A European official said that the leaders emphasized to Trump their plans to be tough on Russia, and Trump appeared to be impressed, although he fundamentally dislikes sanctions.

Three European diplomats said they had heard signals from Trump that he wanted to increase pressure on Putin and consider a US Senate bill drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham, but he made no commitments.

G7 leaders failed to convince Trump to strengthen sanctions against Russia18.06.25, 01:41 • 2502 views

"I am returning to Germany with cautious optimism that in the coming days, decisions will also be made in America to impose further sanctions against Russia," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The G7 leaders agreed on six other statements on migrant transfers, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, forest fires, transnational repression and quantum computing.

On Monday, Trump said he needed to return to Washington as soon as possible because of the situation in the Middle East, where escalating attacks between Iran and Israel have raised the risks of a wider regional conflict. On Tuesday, a White House official said that Trump explained that he returned to the United States because it is better to hold high-level National Security Council meetings in person rather than by phone.

Upon arrival at the summit, Trump said that the then G8 was wrong to exclude Russia after Putin ordered the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Many leaders had hoped to reach trade deals with Trump, but the only agreement signed was the completion of a deal between the US and the UK announced last month. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remained at the summit after Trump left.

The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 17.06.25, 14:16 • 69099 views

Addendum

US President Donald Trump suggested at the G7 summit that he would not impose new sanctions against Russia, saying that Europeans should "do it first" and that "sanctions cost us a lot of money" and that he "wants to continue trying to advance peace talks before applying further punitive measures to Russia".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9