Zelenskyy left the G7 summit without meeting with Trump and new US arms support - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the G7 summit on Tuesday with new military aid from Canada. However, a meeting with US leader Donald Trump did not take place, and it was not possible to discuss arms support that Ukraine is ready to buy from the US. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, the G7 countries tried to find unity on Russia's war against Ukraine after Trump "expressed support" for Vladimir Putin and left the meeting a day earlier to discuss the Israeli-Iranian conflict in Washington.

Initially, a Canadian official said that Ottawa had abandoned plans for the G7 to issue a strong statement on the war in Ukraine after resistance from the United States. Prime Minister Mark Carney's Director of Media Relations, Emily Williams, later said that no proposed statement on Ukraine was ever planned.

Carney started the day by announcing that Ottawa would provide Kyiv with 2 billion Canadian dollars (1.47 billion US dollars) in new military assistance, as well as introduce new financial sanctions.

Zelenskyy said in his Telegram post that he had informed the G7 leaders that "diplomacy is now in crisis" and said that they needed to continue to urge Trump to "use his real influence" to force an end to the war.

While Canada is one of Ukraine's staunchest defenders, its ability to help it is significantly outweighed by the United States, the largest arms supplier to Ukraine, the publication notes. Zelenskyy said he hoped to talk to Trump about buying more weapons.

After the summit in Kananaskis, Carney published a statement from the chair summarizing the discussions.

"The G7 leaders expressed support for President Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. They recognized that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire and agreed that Russia must do the same. The G7 leaders are determined to consider all options for maximizing pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions," the statement said.

Trump agreed to a group statement released on Monday calling for a resolution to the Israeli-Iranian conflict.

"We have a declaration, given the exceptional, rapidly changing situation in Iran," Carney said at a closing press conference.

A European official said that the leaders emphasized to Trump their plans to be tough on Russia, and Trump appeared to be impressed, although he fundamentally dislikes sanctions.

Three European diplomats said they had heard signals from Trump that he wanted to increase pressure on Putin and consider a US Senate bill drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham, but he made no commitments.

"I am returning to Germany with cautious optimism that in the coming days, decisions will also be made in America to impose further sanctions against Russia," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The G7 leaders agreed on six other statements on migrant transfers, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, forest fires, transnational repression and quantum computing.

On Monday, Trump said he needed to return to Washington as soon as possible because of the situation in the Middle East, where escalating attacks between Iran and Israel have raised the risks of a wider regional conflict. On Tuesday, a White House official said that Trump explained that he returned to the United States because it is better to hold high-level National Security Council meetings in person rather than by phone.

Upon arrival at the summit, Trump said that the then G8 was wrong to exclude Russia after Putin ordered the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Many leaders had hoped to reach trade deals with Trump, but the only agreement signed was the completion of a deal between the US and the UK announced last month. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remained at the summit after Trump left.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump suggested at the G7 summit that he would not impose new sanctions against Russia, saying that Europeans should "do it first" and that "sanctions cost us a lot of money" and that he "wants to continue trying to advance peace talks before applying further punitive measures to Russia".